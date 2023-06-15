Sri Lanka to host hybrid model Asia Cup 2023 with Pakistan

Sri Lanka will host the Asia Cup 2023 with Pakistan in a hybrid model from 31st August to 17th September 2023.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said that the Asia Cup 2023 will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches.

The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka.

The 2023 Edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

The Asian Cricket Council said that it looks forward to welcoming fans from around the world to witness this celebration of cricket at its finest. (Colombo Gazette)