Pastor Jerome being investigated for money laundering

Pastor Jerome Fernando is being investigated for money laundering, the Attorney General informed the Court of Appeal today.

Senior State Counsel Shaminda Wickrama told court that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is conducting investigations on the controversial preacher.

Pastor Jerome Fernando filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition before the Supreme Court seeking an order preventing his arrest by the CID.

The self-proclaimed prophet had named the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), DIG in charge of the CID, the CID Director and the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the cybercrimes unit of the CID as respondents in the FR petition.

Pastor Jerome Fernando had called the attempt to arrest him as ‘unlawful’ and that the Police have not presented any evidence to Court to prove that he made comments which pose a threat to religious harmony in the country.

The Court of Appeal had this week granted time for the Attorney General to file objections in relation to the writ petition filed by Pastor Jerome Fernando.

Minister of Public Security, Tiran Alles, told reporters recently that there are a number of complaints received against Jerome Fernando.

He said that the Criminal Investigations Department is investigating Jerome Fernando. (Colombo Gazette)