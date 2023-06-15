Manusha accuses media of harming Sri Lanka’s image

Foreign Employment and Labour Minister Manusha Nanayakkara today accused some of the media of harming Sri Lanka’s image.

He said that the media in countries like Singapore practice self-regulation and act with responsibility.

However, the Minister claimed that some media outlets in Sri Lanka act irresponsibly.

He said that there are reports that tourists even avoid visiting Sri Lanka owing to misleading reports published in the Sri Lankan media.

The Minister said that when a few people in a village have dengue that news is splashed as the lead in some newspapers.

He said that such news reports are also published in the international media and it discourages foreign tourists from visiting the country.

The Minister also said that when 2-3 people stage a protest that is videoed by the media and made a big news.

Nanayakkara said that misleading reports like these has resulted in countries like the US and UK maintaining travel advisories on Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)