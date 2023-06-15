IAEA studying plans to build nuclear power plant in Sri Lanka

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is studying Russia’s plans to build a nuclear power plant in Sri Lanka.

Rosatom, the Russian the State Atomic Energy Corporation will help build a nuclear power plant in Sri Lanka.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Russian Federation, Janita Liyanage, said that the project was approved by the country’s authorities and is now being studied by IAEA specialists.

According to her, there is still a discussion on making the nuclear power plant floating or building it on the ground.

Rosatom will also help train specialists who will work at the nuclear power plants.

The Ambassador noted that only nuclear energy will solve the problem of energy shortage in the country. The diplomat has no doubts that the construction of the nuclear power plant will begin in the near future. The capacity of the power plant may reach 300 megawatts, this is the most suitable option for an island nation.

Sri Lanka plans to build its first nuclear power plant with technical support from Russia by 2032.

Janita Liyanage called Russia and the Russian people great friends of Sri Lanka. In her opinion, both ordinary residents of Sri Lanka and government officials agree with this.

The diplomat noted that there are many people in the country who were educated in Russia and the Soviet Union. All of them remember well how Moscow provided assistance to Sri Lanka for a long period. (Colombo Gazette / Russkiy Mir)