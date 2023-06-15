Greece boat disaster leaves at least 79 dead and hundreds missing

Coastguard Cpt Nikolaos Alexiou told public TV that his colleagues had seen people packed on to the deck and that the boat had sunk in one of the deepest parts of the Mediterranean.

The nationalities of the victims have not yet been announced.

Survivors have been taken to the town of Kalamata, and many were treated in hospital for hypothermia or minor injuries.

ERT said that three people suspected of being the traffickers had been taken to the central port authority in Kalamata and were being interrogated.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou visited some of those rescued and expressed her sorrow for those who had drowned.

Each year, hundreds of people die trying to cross the Mediterranean. In February, a boat carrying migrants capsized near Cutro, in the region of Calabria in southern Italy, killing at least 94 people – one of the deadliest incidents recorded.

Greek migration ministry official Yiorgos Michaelidis told the BBC’s World Tonight programme that Greece had repeatedly said the EU needed to come up with a “solid” migration policy “in order to accept people who are really in need and not just the people who have the money to pay the smugglers”.

“Right now, the smugglers are the ones who decide who comes to Europe,” he said.

“The case is for the EU to provide asylum, help and safety for those who are really in need. It’s not a problem of Greece, Italy or Cyprus… The EU is the one that must conclude on a solid migration policy.”

Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for refugees and migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Last month the Greek government came under international criticism over video footage reportedly showing the forceful expulsion of migrants who were set adrift at sea.

More than 70,000 refugees and migrants have arrived in Europe’s frontline countries this year, with the majority landing in Italy, according to UN data. (BBC)