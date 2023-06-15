Foreign Currency Smuggling: Chinese National’s Massive Deposits in Nepal, International Crime Suspected

A Chinese citizen was apprehended at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on 5 June under suspicious circumstances. Feng Changwen, who arrived in Nepal just two days prior, was taken into custody by airport security personnel when he attempted to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur.

During a routine inspection, law enforcement officers discovered various currencies of foreign countries in Feng Changwen’s luggage. A total of 6 million in cash, encompassing Nepali rupees, Vietnamese currency, Cambodian real, Indian rupees, Laotian currency, Singapore dollars, Malaysian ringgit, Chinese yuan, US dollars, and Thai baht, was seized from the individual.

Following the discovery, the police promptly transferred Feng Changwen to the Harihar Bhavan Revenue Investigation Department for further investigation. Simultaneously, the Special Bureau of Police initiated an inquiry to ascertain how the suspect obtained a substantial amount of illegal currency from multiple nations.

An official from the bureau commented, “His role is questionable. Currency from different countries was found in his possession. We have commenced an investigation suspecting his involvement in international crimes.”

The Revenue Investigation Department has also launched a probe into the embezzlement of foreign currency. During their investigation, it was revealed that Feng Changwen had deposited 10.2 million rupees in Citizens Bank International.

An investigating officer from the department stated, “In addition to the cash, we discovered that he had deposited 12 million rupees in the bank. We have requested detailed information from the bank.” The Chinese citizen remained uncooperative during his statement to the police and department staff, refusing to speak even when an interpreter was present. Authorities have further uncovered that he has visited Nepal on three occasions. Suspecting potential evidence on his mobile phone, the police have initiated an examination.

Recent data from the police indicates an alarming rise in criminal activities involving Chinese citizens utilizing Nepal as a base for their operations.

Only on 6 June, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of the Police has apprehended a Chinese and a Nepalese citizen on charges of running an illegal Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) operation in Nepal. The CIB team conducted the arrest in Lalitpur.

The mastermind behind this illicit VoIP operation is reported to be a 40-year-old Chinese national residing in Lalitpur. He was occupying a rented apartment in Baikuntha Raj Budhathoki’s house.

During the operation, the police seized a sum of Rs 483,000 in cash, along with a small quantity of foreign currency. They also discovered 2,403 Nepal Telecom SIM cards and 1,300 Ncell SIM cards in the rented apartment of the Chinese national who was taken into custody.

The illegal VoIP operation had been causing significant financial losses to telecommunications service providers in Nepal. (pardafas.com)