Americares delivers over $3 Million in urgently needed aid to Sri Lanka

Americares, the health-focused relief and development organization, delivered more than $3 million worth (i.e., over LKR 1,022 billion), of critically needed medicines and medical supplies items for the people of Sri Lanka.

The donation was made consequent to an official request of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington D.C. under the guidance of Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe.

The shipment, which arrived in Colombo, includes amoxicillin used to treat bacterial infections, fluticasone propionate for allergic nasal symptoms, mirtazapine used to treatment major depressive disorders, labetalol and olmesartan used to treat high blood pressure, among other medications that were urgently requested by the Ministry of Health for the people of Sri Lanka.

“We are so thankful to Americares for this generous donation,” said Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe. “These medicines will be put to use immediately to improve the health of families across Sri Lanka at no cost.”

Americares has a long history of providing assistance to Sri Lanka, including deliveries of medicines, medical supplies and relief items in response to emergencies and ongoing needs.

Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization that saves lives and improves health for people affected by poverty or disaster so they can reach their full potential. Americares helps communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters; increase access, availability, affordability and acceptability of medicine and medical supplies; improve and expand health services; and prevent disease and promote good health. Since it was established more than 40 years ago, Americares has provided $22 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States. (Colombo Gazette)