Sri Lanka enters Guinness records for removing world’s largest kidney stone

Sri Lanka entered the Guinness World Records for removing the world’s largest and heaviest kidney stone (calculus).

The calculus was removed by a team of Army doctors at the Colombo Army Hospital on 1st June.

The stone weighs 801 g, the Sri Lanka Army said.

Guinness World Records confirmed the record saying “The largest kidney stone is 13.372 cm (5.264 in), and was removed from Canistus Coonghe (Sri Lanka) in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on 1 June 2023.”

The previous record of 13 cm (5.11 in) had not been surpassed since 2004.

Consultant Urologist, Lieutenant Colonel (Dr) K. Sutharshan, Head of the Genito Urinary Unit at the Colombo Army Hospital took the lead in the surgery together with Captain (Dr) W.P.S.C Pathirathna and Dr Thamasha Premathilaka.

Colonel (Dr) U.A.L.D Perera and Colonel (Dr) C.S Abeysinghe also contributed during the surgery as Consultant Anaesthetists. (Colombo Gazette)