ITC Ratnadipa, Colombo welcomes Sujeet Kumar as General Manager

ITC Ratnadipa, Colombo is delighted to announce the appointment of Sujeet Kumar, as the General Manager. With over three decades of comprehensive experience as a skilled hospitality professional with international brands comprising ITC Hotels, Marriott International / Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Sujeet is a seasoned leader with a wealth of experience.

Having kick-started his career with ITC Hotels where he spent 8 years honing his skills across the F&B department and banqueting, Sujeet served as the F&B Manager at the ITC Windsor Manor in Bangalore and ITC Park Sheraton, Chennai. Thereafter, he joined Marriott International in 2004 as Director of Operations and was then transferred to the Renaissance Makati City Hotel Manila in 2007.

Sujeet’s first General Manager assignment took him to Indonesia with the JW Marriott Medan in 2010 after which he moved to the Westin Koregaon Park in Pune. His first entry to Sri Lanka was in 2016 as the pre-opening General Manager of Sheraton Colombo and thereafter the Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel and Sheraton Grand Jakarta. During his tenure there, he steered the hotel to profitability and market leadership despite the turbulent time of the pandemic.

Sujeet further excels in team building and brings together incredible high performing teams with integrity and passion. A Formula 1 enthusiast and a music aficionado, this avid globe trotter enjoys exploring new destinations and food & beverage concepts across the world.

With Sujeet’s strategic mind-set and financial acumen, he is the ideal hospitality expert to launch the flagship and iconic ITC Ratnadipa, Colombo which marks ITC’s first and biggest international investment. “I am both excited and thrilled to take on this challenge. ITC is not only an iconic brand name but it brings me great pleasure in being part of the pre-opening team and introducing this property to Sri Lanka” said Sujeet. He further added that “ITC Hotels is also one of the largest hotel chains in the world to receive the coveted LEED Platinum Certification for all hotels and ITC Ratnadipa, Colombo will not be any different. We have a dynamic team on board with many Supervisory and Managerial level colleagues returning to their motherland to be a part of this game-changer here in the city. ITC Ratnadipa, Colombo boasts the largest rooms and suites in the city with a plethora of Food & Beverage options that are not just top notch but will also feature award winning Chefs and some amazing culinary flair”.

ITC Ratnadipa, Colombo is scheduled to open its doors in October 2023.