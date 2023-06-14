Forex reserves jump $5.9 bn to $595 bn

India’s forex kitty jumped $5.929 billion to $595.07 billion for the week ended June 2, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.The reserves had dropped for two consecutive weeks and declined by $4.34 billion to $589.14 billion in the previous reporting week.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country’s forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.