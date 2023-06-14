Fonseka sees a potential leader in the mirror

Former Army Commander and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member Sarath Fonseka says he sees a potential leader when he looks at the mirror.

When asked by journalists who he sees as the next leader of the country Fonseka responded saying sometimes he sees the suitable leader in the mirror.

Sarath Fonseka made no mention of his party leader Sajith Premadasa as the suitable leader of the country.

Fonseka also insisted that he will never support current President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He recalled that he has worked with Wickremesinghe in the past and feels he cannot permanently resolve the issues in the country. (Colombo Gazette)