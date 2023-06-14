Cinnamon Grand Colombo appoints new hotel Manager

The same passion and discerning eye for quality and superiority when pairing the perfect wines is what Dushyantha Tittawella brings to his role as Hotel Manager, Cinnamon Grand Colombo. A trained Sommelier and hotelier for many years, Dush brings with him exposure and experience from working with both local and international hospitality brands.

Dush started off his career in hospitality in 1996 in Sri Lanka prior to moving overseas where he worked with world-renowned brands such as Hyatt. Specializing in Food & Beverages, and Culinary Operations, Dush has managed these areas in properties such as Grand Hyatt Muscat, Park Hyatt Milan, Hyatt Regency Dubai, Grand Hyatt Dubai, Park Hyatt Dubai, Hyatt Regency Pune, and Hyatt Regency Dusseldorf. Upon returning to Sri Lanka, he took up a post at Uga Escapes Colombo prior to joining the Cinnamon family.

His keen interest in travel and wine has seen Dush visit many parts of the world, especially Europe in search of the perfect blends that can be paired with the most exquisite culinary creations. His acumen in this area is further cemented by a Wine Diploma from the University du Vin in France and a WSET from the A&E Academy in Dubai. A further feather in his cap was when Dush won Best Restaurant Manager in Oman in the year 2008 while managing one of the most sought-after fine dining Italian restaurants in the country. A Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Gloucestershire, UK adds the element of management experience that Dush requires to be a hands-on manager of Colombo’s most prestigious city hotel.

Dush’s appointment comes at a time when Cinnamon Grand Colombo is positioning itself to be the most sought-after property for both the business and leisure traveller. With the largest inventory of unique banquet spaces to eleven different F&B outlets that offer a dive into the greatest culinary creations from around the world, and a plethora of luxurious comforts, Cinnamon Grand Colombo is truly the place to visit.

