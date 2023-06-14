Beauty Upcycled

The Body Shop store in Colombo City Centre, members of the beauty influencer community, the media, and select guests, were treated to an enlightening and engaging workshop conducted by socio-ecological researcher and practitioner, Savandie Abeyratne. In keeping with the “Beat Plastic Pollution” theme of this year, the event raised awareness on the detrimental effects of plastic waste, and also highlighted how reusing, repurposing, and recycling single use plastics can turn us into more environmentally conscious consumers in the fight against the climate crisis.