Twitter chief to hire a VP of Witchcraft

Twitter boss Elon Musk is looking to hire a Vice President of Witchcraft.

Musk tweeted saying he is looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft and Propaganda.

The Twitter owner did not give further details on the post and what the duties of the new Vice President will be.

It is also not clear if he was serious about the designation or if, as he is known to do in the past, was just making a joke.

According to some media reports Musk appeared to reference Megan Fox, who recently joked about performing witchcraft outside of conservative commentator Robby Starbuck’s house. Starbuck had criticized how Fox’s young sons were photographed with long hairstyles and wearing feminine clothing, calling it child abuse.

Meanwhile, in a separate tweet Musk said that in a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies.

He said the first block payment totals $5M.

Musk said that the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count.