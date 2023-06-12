Some countries maintain travel advice on Sri Lanka

Some countries, including Australia and the US, are continuing to maintain a travel advice on Sri Lanka with visitors being told to exercise caution.

The US travel advisory issued last October maintains that visitors must exercise increased caution in Sri Lanka due to fuel and medicine shortages, civil unrest, and terrorism.

“Protests over the economic situation could erupt at any time. In some instances, police have used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters. Travelers should monitor local media for updates on the ongoing situation,” the US travel advisory issued last October and still being maintained, says.

The US travel advisory also states that terrorist attacks have occurred in Sri Lanka, with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas.

Meanwhile, the travel advisory issued by Australia last November, which remains current even today, says travelers must exercise a high degree of caution in Sri Lanka due to the threat of civil unrest, shortages of fuel and other supplies and the risk of terrorism.

The last update says public demonstrations can occur throughout Sri Lanka. It says several violent incidents have taken place during large demonstrations.

“We advise you exercise a high degree of caution in Sri Lanka,” the travel advisory issued by Australia says.

The travel advisory issued by the UK and updated last month says in recent months, tear gas and water cannons have been used to disperse protesters.

“Protests, demonstrations, roadblocks and violent unrest could occur at short notice. Curfews and emergency regulations may also be imposed. You should be vigilant, avoid large gatherings and keep up to date with developments via this travel advice and local media,” the UK travel advisory last updated in May this year, says. (Colombo Gazette)