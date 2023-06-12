Ranil to visit India next month for talks with Modi

By Easwaran Rutnam

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is to visit India next month for talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister Jeevan Thondaman said.

The Minister said that he will accompany the President on the visit scheduled for 21st July.

The Sri Lankan President is also expected to have talks with the Indian Foreign Minister, Finance Minister and National Security Advisor.

Both countries will focus attention of political, economic, security and cultural ties during the visit, Minister Jeevan Thondaman said.

This will be President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s first visit to India since being appointed President last year. (Colombo Gazette)