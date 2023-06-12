Have China’s central and eastern European trade ambitions reached the end of the line, and will bilateral deals fill the gap?

A big Polish chicken producer has been knocking on China’s door for eight years without selling a single drumstick, but hope springs eternal according to one of its representatives.

Wipasz deputy sales director Rafat Koztowski attended the China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, last month on his second visit to China since the company applied for an import licence in 2015.

It has yet to surmount China’s strict import rules for meat and poultry and its tortuous application processes for agricultural imports.

“They gave optimism, they gave hope, but not a timeline,” Koztowski said after his latest meeting with Chinese counterparts.

“We are not giving up, we still need to try. China is a very big market.”

The Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC), also known as the CEE, includes the likes of Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, as well as Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia. The Polish government said it had pushed for “a change in China’s approach” on meat and poultry, according to a statement issued after a meeting with Chinese officials in April.