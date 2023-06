A man, his wife and son were killed when a truck crashed into a three-wheeler in Thulhiriya today.

The Police said that the truck had crashed head-on with the three-wheeler traveling on the opposite direction.

Those killed in the accident were occupants of the three-wheeler.

The victims were identified as a 40-year-old man, his 39-year-old wife and 13-year-old son.

The driver of the truck has been arrested over the accident. (Colombo Gazette)