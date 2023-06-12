Bangladesh’s ruling party angered over claims country like Sri Lanka

Several lawmakers of the ruling Awami League criticised Jatiya Party chairman and deputy leader of opposition in Jatiya Sangsad, Ghulam Muhammed Quader, for saying that Bangladesh had become Sri Lanka in silence.

Participating in the discussion on the proposed budget for the 2023–24 financial year, the AL lawmakers said that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party might criticise the government, but they did not understand why the JP chairman was criticising the government after taking facilities.

Criticising GM Quader’s statement that Bangladesh had quietly become Sri Lanka, AL lawmaker Shafiqur Rahman said, ‘We knew that BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that Bangladesh had been destroyed, Bangladesh had become fascist. We understand that, but we don’t understand what GM Quader has said.’

His party (JP) takes all the opportunities from Sheikh Hasina and gives such false speeches, Shafiq said.

‘We do not understand that. Allah says in the Qur’an, all the hypocrites are liars. I don’t want to call him [GM Quader] a liar. He might have made a mistake, got the wrong teaching from someone,’ the AL lawmaker said.

AL lawmaker Mostafizur Rahman said, ‘I was surprised. The deputy leader of the opposition said that the country had become Sri Lanka silently. Amir Khasru [BNP leader] is tolerated when he speaks. When Fakhrul [Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir] said this, it was tolerated. GM Quader said that the country had become Sri Lanka silently. No one feels it. It’s quiet. It is supposed to be spontaneous. But I became silent. That is, our progress does not go unnoticed. They are pretending about democracy.’

Claiming that development has touched all parts of the country, he said, those who cannot see, please have their eyes operated on.

‘I pray to Allah to open their eyes and hearts. Let them see well. And pray for the public leader, Sheikh Hasina,’ he added. (New Age Bangladesh)