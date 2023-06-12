Archeology Department DG resigns after blasting from Ranil

The Director General of the Department of Archeology, Professor Anura Manatunga resigned from his post after being pulled up by President Rani Wickremesinghe.

Earlier, the President had accused Manatunga of not following Cabinet policy.

The President, at a recent meeting, told Manatunga that he must stick to policy decisions taken by the Cabinet or he might later refuse to follow national policy as well.

He also accused the Director General of the Department of Archeology of trying to teach him history.

The issue arose during a meeting attended by members of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA).

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Vidura Wickramanayaka said that he had now received a copy of the resignation letter of Manatunga. (Colombo Gazette)