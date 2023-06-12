Adani to complete Sri Lanka energy project by December 2024

India’s Adani Group is looking to complete the renewable energy project in Sri Lanka by December 2024.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that he discussed the progress of the 500 MW renewable energy project in Mannar and Pooneryn with Anil Sardana, MD & CEO of Adani Transmission Ltd and the project management team today.

“We discussed the challenges, road map and timeline for the project completion and the commitment by Adani Green Energy to complete the project by Dec 2024,” the Minister tweeted.

The Board of Investment had in February approved two wind power plants by India’s Adani Green Energy Ltd (ADNA.NS) with a total investment of $442 million.

Adani Green Energy is the renewable energy unit of the embattled Adani Group, whose seven listed companies have lost some $125 billion in market value after a U.S. short seller alleged earlier this year improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the apples-to-airports conglomerate. (Colombo Gazette)