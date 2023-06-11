Solidarity amidst tragedy: Candlelight marches denounce terrorist attack in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 30 (ANI): In a powerful display of unity and defiance against violence, candlelight marches were held in the twin districts of Anantnag and Pulwama in South Kashmir on Tuesday.

The marches were organized to denounce the tragic killing of Deepu Sharma, a resident of Udhampur, in a heinous terrorist attack that shook the region.

A significant number of members from civil society gathered at prominent locations in Anantnag and Pulwama, carrying banners and candles as a symbol of their collective anguish and protest.

The atmosphere was filled with somber determination as the participants expressed their grief and outrage over the senseless loss of life.

Deepu Sharma, who had been working with a circus at an amusement park in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was brutally shot dead by terrorists on Monday evening. The news of his untimely demise sent shockwaves through the community and beyond, evoking a sense of sorrow and anger.

The candlelight marches served as a platform for local citizens to voice their demands for justice and stern action against the perpetrators. The protesters firmly insisted that those responsible for this unforgivable crime be dealt with with an iron fist.

Their call for justice echoed not only for their own community but also for the values of humanity at large.

With banners held high and candles illuminating the night, the marchers united in their unwavering resolve to stand against terrorism and uphold the principles of peace and harmony. The solidarity displayed during the marches showcased the strength of the community and its determination to combat the forces that threaten their way of life.

The tragedy that befell Deepu Sharma has underscored the urgent need for continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of every individual residing in the region. As the police investigate the incident, the community remains resolute in their pursuit of justice, hoping that those responsible will be swiftly apprehended and brought to face the full force of the law.

Beyond the immediate grief, the candlelight marches also served as a poignant reminder of the resilience and spirit of the people of South Kashmir. Despite the heart-wrenching loss, the community united to send a powerful message that they will not be cowed by acts of terror. Their collective voice reverberated through the streets, emphasizing their determination to overcome adversity and create a future free from fear.

As the candles flickered in the night, casting a warm glow on the faces of the marchers, their commitment to seeking justice for Deepu Sharma became a beacon of hope. Their unwavering solidarity stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of a community determined to protect its own and ensure a brighter and more secure future for generations to come. (ANI)