Scientists from Sri Lanka among top 100 Asian scientists

Scientists from Sri Lanka have been listed among the top 100 scientists in Asia.

The Asian Scientist 100 (2023 edition) includes trailblazing women in sustainability like Dr Asha DeVos, founder of Oceanswell, Sri Lanka’s first marine conservation research and education organization, and the first National Geographic explorer from the country.

Asian Scientist Magazine has listed Chathuranga Ranasinghe from the University of Colombo, Ashani Savinda Ranathunga from the University of Moratuwa, Dr. Asha DeVos, Dr. Rohan Pethiyagoda and Prof. Chandana Jayaratne among the top 100 scientists in Asia.

Chathuranga Ranasinghe received the 7th Sheikh Fahad Hiroshima-Asia Sports Medicine and Science Award in 2022. This award is given once in four years to a medical expert from Asia for their contribution to sports medicine.

Ashani Savinda Ranathunga is the recipient of 2022 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Award for turning industrial and agricultural waste into value-added products and using them as raw materials for eco-friendly construction and development projects.

Dr. Asha DeVos is a marine biologist, educator and a leader in the field of blue whale research. She is the first Sri Lankan to receive a PhD in marine mammal research and the first National Geographic explorer from the country. For her contributions in the field and for mentoring young scientists in Sri Lanka, DeVos has received numerous awards including the Maxwell-Hanrahan Award in Field Biology, Vanithabhimana Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Global Teacher Prize. De Vos, who is also a TED Fellow, founded Oceanswell, Sri Lanka’s first marine conservation research and education organization.

Rohan Pethiyagoda won the 2022 Linnean Medal in zoology, and became the first Sri Lankan to receive the medal. He was recognized for his consistent research, writing and advocacy in biodiversity conservation in Sri Lanka.

Prof. Chandana Jayaratne was conferred the National Apex Award 2022 by the Sri Lankan President for his consistent professional excellence in the field of science and technology in the country.

Every year since 2016, Asian Scientist Magazine compiles a list of Asia’s most outstanding researchers.

Now into its eighth edition, the Asian Scientist 100 list celebrates the success of the region’s best and brightest, highlighting their achievements across a range of scientific disciplines.

To be acknowledged on this list, the honouree must have received a national or international prize in the preceding year for his or her research. Alternatively, he or she must have made a significant scientific discovery or provided leadership in academia or industry. (Colombo Gazette)