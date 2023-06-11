Nearly 12 Sri Lankan migrants stranded in Diego Garcia attempt suicide

Nearly 12 Sri Lankan migrants stranded in Diego Garcia for over 20 months have attempt suicide, the BBC reported.

The BBC reported that 89 migrants have been stranded for months on the tiny British territory in the Indian Ocean after being rescued from their struggling fishing boat in October 2021.

Court documents filed in London say tents previously set up as Covid isolation facilities for military personnel are being used as a makeshift migrant camp. Fences surround the camp, and inside there are basic medical facilities and a canteen. Guards from G4S – the private security company brought in to guard the migrant camp – must accompany the migrants if they leave the area.

At least one woman allages she was sexually abused in the camp in Diego Garcia while there have also been hunger strikes on the island, which lawyers say have involved children.

The Sri Lankan Tamils are desperate to leave for a safe place, describing conditions as hellish, but the unusual legal status of the island has left them feeling frightened and helpless.

The group had planned to seek asylum in Canada, a claim backed up by maps, diary entries and GPS data on board, before rough weather and engine problems pulled them off course.

As the boat ran into trouble, one man on board said they started looking for the nearest place of safety. “We saw a bit of light and started sailing towards Diego Garcia,” he told the BBC.

A Royal Navy ship escorted the Marayan to land, and the group were put into temporary accommodation.