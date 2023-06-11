Massacre of 600 policemen in 1990 by LTTE commemorated

The massacre of 600 policemen in the Eastern Province by the LTTE in 1990 was commemorated in Ampara today.

Senior Police officers, retired policemen and the general public took part in the event in Ampara.

On 11 June 1990, the LTTE abducted 899 officers but some were able to escape. According to reports the LTTE executed 600 Police officers who were abducted.

Colonel Karuna was the LTTE head of the Eastern Province in 1990 when the 600 unarmed Police officers who surrendered to the LTTE were subsequently murdered.

However, Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan, alias Karuna Amman, later told a Government appointed commission that he was in a different part of Sri Lanka at the time.

Karuna said he was then in Jaffna in the North. He said the Tigers’ leader, Prabhakaran, and their intelligence chief were to blame, as they had taken in the Police who, he said, were never heard of again. (Colombo Gazette)