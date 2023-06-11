India seeks strategic partnership with Sri Lanka in maritime surveillance system expansion

By R. R. M. Lilani

At the onset of increasing Chinese influence in Sri Lanka, India took the initiative to organize the inaugural India-Sri Lanka Defence Seminar and Exhibition on June 7, 2023, in Colombo. The event served as a platform for the Indian High Commission to highlight the successful utilization of various Indian defense equipment by the armed forces of Sri Lanka, including L-70 guns, Indra Radar, Offshore Patrol Vessels, and Army training simulators.

According to the Indian High Commission in Colombo Gopal Baglay, India’s defense exports to 85 countries amounted to USD 2 billion from April 2022 to March 2023. The Indian High Commissioner emphasized that the event aligned with India’s commitment to enhancing security cooperation with partner countries in the region, reflecting the Government of India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family). The exhibition served as a tangible demonstration of India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy in action.

During the Defence Seminar, the Government of India (GoI) announced its recent commitment to supply additional resources, including a Floating Dock, Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, and Dornier aircraft, to Sri Lanka. Indian High Commissioner Baglay stated that these contributions would significantly contribute to the capacity building of the Sri Lanka Armed Forces.

The seminar, organized by the Indian High Commission, featured Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon, the State Minister of Defence, as the Chief Guest. Notable participants included the Defence Secretary, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, and other senior officers from the Sri Lanka Armed Forces, Police, and Special Task Force. Additionally, representatives from 16 prominent Indian defense companies, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Goa Shipyard Limited, and Bharat Electronics Limited, participated in the event. Local industry representatives from Sri Lanka also contributed to the enthusiastic attendance.

India, driven by significant concerns regarding maritime security in the Indian Ocean region, has forged a close collaboration with Sri Lanka as a defensive measure. This collaboration comes in response to Sri Lanka’s strategic move that led to permit the establishment of Chinese operations and businesses in the country and also in the vicinity of India, particularly in the northern province of Sri Lanka. The coast guards and security forces of Tamil Nadu have already issued alerts regarding Chinese activities in northern Sri Lanka, heightening apprehensions over security matters.

For India, the presence of Chinese in the northern region of Sri Lanka raises concerns similar to the concerns of deployment of Chinese troops along the China-India border, where frequent clashes have been documented. The intelligence agency of Tamil Nadu has recently issued an alert, highlighting the potential threat to national security posed by the presence and activities of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China in Sri Lanka. The agency has called for increased coastal surveillance and has specifically flagged the entry of a small number of Chinese nationals into India via covert sea routes, with the assistance of members associated with a political party based in Sri Lanka.

In a significant move, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), headquartered in Bengaluru, has been entrusted with the construction of a Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Sri Lanka which exhibits India’s additional strategic advantage over China in the Indian Ocean region, as it reinforces the installation of a coastal radar system.

It was March last year, India’s Foreign Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, traveled to Colombo, after he officially handed over a coastal radar system to the Chief of Defence Forces of the Maldives. The radar system comprised ten radar stations that India constructed in the archipelago, enhancing the surveillance capabilities in the Indian Ocean. These initiatives reveal India’s commitment to bolstering security and monitoring activities in the region.

India has actively supported the establishment of the Sri Lanka Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre (SLMRCC), a planned center responsible for coordinating air-sea rescue operations in Sri Lanka’s territorial and international waters. The SLMRCC will be situated at the Naval Headquarters, with a sub unit located in Hambantota. The Government of India has granted a sum of US $6 million for this purpose.

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority has confirmed that the process of establishing the center is currently in progress. The approval for its establishment was granted by the Cabinet of Sri Lanka last year, under the leadership of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Following the approval, an agreement was signed between the Sri Lankan Government and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) from India. BEL, a state-owned aerospace and defense electronics company, is widely recognized for its manufacturing of advanced electronic products for ground and aerospace applications. It operates as one of the nine Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the Indian Ministry of Defence.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Colombo, along with its associated units, will be responsible for coordinating the operations of the Sri Lankan Navy and the Coast Guard within the extensive search and rescue region of the island nation. Sri Lanka’s strategic location along vital and busy sea-lanes in the Indian Ocean positions this development to provide India with an additional strategic advantage over China.

The Indian High Commissioner expressed his appreciation for the successful organization of the first collaborative seminar and exhibition, which brought together stakeholders in the defence sector from both India and Sri Lanka. He emphasized that India’s defence exports have reached a significant milestone, with exports amounting to USD 2 billion from April 2022 to March 2023 and being exported to 85 countries. This presented a valuable opportunity for Sri Lanka as an immediate neighbour, he added.

State Minister of Defence lauded the growth of Indian defence industry and expressed hope that seminar would facilitate collaboration between two countries, thereby contributing to stable Indian Ocean Region. Further, the procurement of cost effective and tailor-made products from India in the last decade has helped protect Sri Lankan sovereignty and territorial integrity. He emphasized that collaboration and joint R&D with Indian defence industries would also lead to Sri Lanka’s economic revival. The Minister thanked Government of India for standing by Sri Lanka during challenging times.

In a video message, Shri Giridhar Aramane, the Defence Secretary of India, addressed the gathering and expressed Sri Lanka’s significance as India’s priority partner. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to enhancing the capacity and capabilities of the Sri Lanka Armed Forces, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region). Aramane emphasized the shared security challenges faced in the Indian Ocean Region and stressed the need for increased collaboration to foster a safer environment. He also highlighted India’s ongoing efforts to establish robust research and development (R&D) and indigenous manufacturing ecosystems, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship as part of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) initiative.

The dynamic Seminar showcased presentations, live demonstrations, and interactions between Indian and Sri Lankan business representatives, as well as the Sri Lanka Armed Forces and Police. This platform facilitated positive discussions and engagement, contributing to the promotion of the Defense Industry. The exhibition was open to visitors, including defense personnel, Girl Guides, Boy Scouts, NCC cadets, and other interested individuals who had the opportunity to explore the event.