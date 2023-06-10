US envoy meets Washington based Sri Lankan diaspora

The United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung met with Washington based U.S. citizens of Sri Lankan origin for a discussion.

The meeting was hosted by Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe and was held at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington D.C.

“I’m back in Washington this week. First on my agenda: meeting with members of the DC-based diaspora community to share stories and insights, strengthen relationships, and continue to build on #USSriLanka75 together,” Julie Chung tweeted.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Washington said that Ambassador Chung interacted with the invitees who represented Sri Lankan Associations in the Washington D.C. – Maryland – Virginia area.

She took questions from the participants and the discussion was moderated by Ambassador Samarasinghe, the Sri Lanka Embassy in Washington said.

The Embassy said that the interaction was all the more meaningful in the context of 75 years of Sri Lanka – U.S. diplomatic relations.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Department of State and the diplomatic staff and officials of the Embassy of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)