President appoints experts committee on Covid-19 and dengue control

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has taken steps to appoint an expert committee in line with a Cabinet decision to provide guidance and ensure timely decisions are taken to control the spread of Covid-19 and dengue in the country.

Accordingly, Dr. Seetha Arambepola, State Minister of Health, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Experts Committee.

This committee comprises Dr. Seetha Arambepola – State Minister of Health as the Chairperson, S Janaka Sri Chandraguptha – Secretary, Ministry of Health, Ms. M Kodippiliarachchi – Additional Secretary (Local Government & Provincial Councils), Dr. Asela Gunawardena – Director General of Health Services, Dr. S M Arnold – Deputy Director General (Public Health Services – I), Dr. Samitha Ginige – Director, Epidemiology Unit, Dr. Nalin Ariyarathne – Director, National Dengue Control Unit, Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama – Senior Consultant Physician, Dr. Lakkumar Fernando – Pediatrician, Prof. Neelika Malavige – Professor, Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine and Dr. Upul Dissanayake.

In addition, Mrs. Buddhika S. Gamage, Senior Assistant Secretary to the President has been appointed as the Convener of the committee.

To facilitate the work of the Experts Committee, nine Provincial Sub-committees have been established.

These sub-committees will be chaired by the Chief Secretary of the relevant province and will include representatives from various key sectors such as education, fisheries, health, local government, and the Tri Forces.

The involvement of these sub-committees aims to enhance collaboration and coordination at the provincial level in the fight against Covid-19 and dengue.

Dr. Arambepola and the newly appointed committee members are expected to contribute their expertise and knowledge to develop effective strategies and policies to control the spread of these diseases and safeguard public health in the country. (Colombo Gazette)