PM Modi will be first Indian PM to address US Congress twice

“Thank you @SpeakerMcCarthy, @LeaderMcConnell, @SenSchumer, and @RepJeffries for the gracious invitation. I am honored to accept and look forward to once again address a Joint Meeting of the Congress,” PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

The PM further wrote: “We are proud of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity.”The United States Congress recently invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate during his visit to the country on June 22, according to the statement released by US Congress.

PM Modi’s Second Address to a Joint Meeting of the US Congress is historic. He is the first Indian PM to do so twice.Globally, as a Head of Government, PM Modi is second only to Benjamin Netanyahu, PM of Israel, who has done it thrice.

This honour bestowed on PM Modi shows the bipartisan respect and support for him in the USA.House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a message to PM Modi: “During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India’s future and speak to the global challenges both our countries face.”

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the US on June 22 following an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.The letter further read that Modi’s “historic address to a Joint Meeting of Congress seven years ago left a lasting impact and greatly deepened the friendship” between the two nations.

The letter also quoted PM Modi’s last address: “Our relationship is primed for a momentous future. The constraints of the past are behind us and foundations of the future are firmly in place.””Once again, we would be honoured to have you join us for a Joint Meeting of Congress to celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and India. We look forward to continuing to work together to build a brighter future for our countries and for the world,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, the White House said the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep, close partnership between US and India. (ANI)