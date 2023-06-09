Mahela to travel to Zimbabwe with Sri Lanka’s squad for World Cup Qualifiers

Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene will travel with the national team for the crucial ODI World Cup Qualifiers, slated to be played in Zimbabwe. The selection committee is yet to announce the official squad, however, it is likely that the think tank will retain the setup that played in the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan.

As per the latest developments, Jayawardene, who is a consultant coach for the national cricket team, will travel with the contingent for the Qualifiers in the African nation. In addition to this, a total squad of 25 members, including the support staff, will be part of the setup for the ICC event.

Jayawardene also works on a coach and player development program aimed at strengthening both the domestic structure and the men’s senior team. The former cricketer has also taken the U-19 and Sri Lanka A teams as part of his role. Furthermore, chief selector Pramodya Wickramsinghe will also travel with the national team.

Meanwhile, Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the chairman of the SLC medical panel, confirmed that the national team’s regular nutritionist and psychologist will not make the cut for the event, as the think tank decided to send a limited support staff.

“Both the nutritionist (Dr. Hashan Amasrthunga) and psychologist (Dr. Fedinan Perera) worked successfully with the team. We have to send a limited support staff for the Zimbabwe trip. But, yes, if our team qualifies for the World Cup, we will certainly try to send them,” Prof. Arjuna de Silva was quoted as saying by the ‘Daily Mirror’.

The Qualifiers will begin on June 18 as ten teams will compete in the event to cement the final two spots in the forthcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in India in October-November. The Lankan Lions are placed in Group B along with the likes of Ireland, Oman, Scotland, and UAE. Sri Lanka will play their first match against UAE on Monday, June 19, at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo. (Tribune India)