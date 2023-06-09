Footage by tourists show elephant attacking vehicles in Sri Lanka

Video footage published by a group of tourists this week show a wild elephant attacking vehicles in Sri Lanka after seemingly being agitated by the visitors taking photographs of the animal.

Ben Brasnett published the video of him and other tourists taking a tuk tuk safari on their own in Polonnaruwa.

The tourists were riding the tuk tuks when they came across a wild elephant on the street.

The video shows the tourists getting out of the rented tuk tuks and taking photographs of the animal.

The animal, visibly agitated, moves closer to the visitors and overturns one tuk tuk.

One tourist is then seen clapping hands and making a loud noise in an attempt to chase away the animal.

However, the animal gives chase to him and overturns a second tuk tuk driven by the tourists with their bags inside.

The elephant gives chase to the tourist again and crushes a motorcycle on the road which was abandoned by the rider.

Locals passing in vehicles can be heard verbally abusing the foreigners, accusing them of causing the mayhem. (Colombo Gazette)