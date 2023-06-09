US military slams Chinese warship’s ‘unsafe and unprofessional’ manoeuvres in Taiwan Strait

Manoeuvring by a Chinese warship in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday a few days after a Chinese air force jet came dangerously close to a US aircraft was “unsafe and unprofessional”, a senior National Security Council official said on Monday.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby added that the close calls elevated tensions at a time when relations between the two major powers were already strained.

“It won’t be long before somebody gets hurt,” Kirby said at a regular White House briefing. “That’s the concern with these unsafe and unprofessional intercepts. They can lead to misunderstandings. They can lead to miscalculations.”

According to the Pentagon, a Chinese warship came within 150 yards (137 metres) of hitting the American destroyer USS Chung-Hoon over the weekend during a joint Canada-US operation.

Video footage taken from the deck of the US Burke-class Aegis destroyer released by the Pentagon appeared to show the Chinese ship cutting across the Chung-Hoon’s bow, leaving a large wake and prompting the US vessel to veer to the left.

This followed claims levelled by the Pentagon that on May 26 an American Boeing RC-135, while conducting a routine mission in the region, was forced to retreat after being hit by turbulence it said was intentionally caused by a Chinese jet.

“When you have pieces of metal of that size, whether it’s in the air or on the sea, and they are operating that close together, it wouldn’t take much for an error in judgment or a mistake to get made, and somebody could get hurt,” Kirby said. “And that’s just got to be unacceptable.”