US tells Sri Lanka to protect freedom of expression

The United Sates (US) today called on Sri Lanka to protect the right to freedom of expression.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung said that the core of every democracy is the right to freedom of expression for every citizen.

“At the core of every democracy is the right to freedom of expression for every citizen. The protection of this fundamental right must continue to be a cornerstone of SL’s efforts to re-build a stable, secure, and prosperous future for all Sri Lankans,” the Ambassador tweeted. (Colombo Gazette)