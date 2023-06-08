US military slams Chinese warship’s ‘unsafe and unprofessional’ manoeuvres in Taiwan Strait

Video footage taken from the deck of the US Burke-class Aegis destroyer released by the Pentagon appeared to show the Chinese ship cutting across the Chung-Hoon’s bow, leaving a large wake and prompting the US vessel to veer to the left.

This followed claims levelled by the Pentagon that on May 26 an American Boeing RC-135, while conducting a routine mission in the region, was forced to retreat after being hit by turbulence it said was intentionally caused by a Chinese jet.