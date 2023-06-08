Singer Premium Furniture opens its doors at One Galle Face

Singer Sri Lanka, a renowned name in the furniture industry, marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of its flagship store for Premium Furniture at One Galle Face. This exclusive event showcased a stunning range of modern and exquisite designs, elevating the concept of luxurious living.

Introduced in December last year, Singer’s premium furniture range was a strategic move to cater to the discerning tastes of the high-end market. The response has been phenomenal, fortifying Singer Furniture’s position as a leading provider of sophisticated furniture solutions. The Premium Furniture showroom at One Galle Face further strengthens their commitment to offering unparalleled style and elegance.

The spacious showroom welcomes interior enthusiasts, boasting an impressive collection of furniture pieces. From sleek and comfortable sofas to elegant wardrobes and pantry cupboards, Singer Premium Furniture has curated a selection that caters to diverse preferences. Whether it is a tastefully designed dining table, an eye-catching accent chair, or a luxurious bedroom suite, this new store promises to fulfill every design aspiration.

One of the highlights of the showroom is the Signature kitchen wardrobe solutions. Signature Group is Malaysia’s largest kitchen cabinet and wardrobe manufacturer and this partnership has allowed the incorporation of a sleek and modern pantry display, giving local consumers an opportunity to experience international kitchen craftsmanship firsthand. The combination of Singer’s expertise and Signature Group’s craftsmanship results in a truly exceptional offering for those seeking to enhance their home interiors.

The opening ceremony was graced by Singer’s CEO and the Directors, who expressed their excitement about this significant step. The event was attended by industry professionals, interior designers, and notable personalities who appreciated the dedication to excellence showcased by Singer Premium Furniture.

Singer Sri Lanka PLC Group Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Wijewardene stated, “Today marks a momentous occasion as we proudly unveil the Singer Premium Furniture One Galle Face Shop. This flagship store symbolizes our constant dedication to providing our esteemed clientele with the pinnacle of luxurious living. We invite you to immerse yourself in a world of refined design and unrivaled craftsmanship. Introducing Singer Premium Furniture Showroom, the perfect complement to Singer’s renowned home appliances showroom offered at OGF. With this latest addition, Singer is proud to provide a comprehensive solution to all your household needs. Step inside and immerse yourself in the art of exquisite living.”

With the grand opening of the One Galle Face flagship store, Singer continues to redefine luxury and elevate the standards of furniture in Sri Lanka.

Visit the Singer Premium Furniture flagship store One Galle Face and embark on a journey of sophisticated design and exquisite living.