Sajith accuses Ranil of violating Standing Orders during Harsha’s appointment

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa accused President Ranil Wickremesinghe of violating the Standing Orders of Parliament by intervening to appoint Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Dr. Harsha De Silva as the new Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance (COPF).

While welcoming Dr. Harsha De Silva’s appointment to the post, Premadasa said that the President had not followed the Standing Orders of Parliament by intervening in the process.

Premadasa said that the Speaker of Parliament has the responsibility to ensure the Standing Orders of Parliament are followed.

The President’s Media Division said that Dr. Harsha De Silva was appointed to the post on the recommendation of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Dr. Harsha De Silva had said that despite a tough fight against the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the opposition triumphed securing the rightful position of Chair of COPF.

He also said that in a groundbreaking moment President Ranil Wickremesinghe personally intervened, endorsing his name which was proposed by the Opposition. (Colombo Gazette)