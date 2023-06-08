RM Parks and Shell sign deal to enter Sri Lanka petroleum business

US based Petroleum company RM Parks in a collaboration with Shell PLC signed an agreement to enter the Sri Lanka petroleum business.

RM Parks will be the 4th supplier to enter the domestic market and will operate under the Shell branding.

They signed a 20 year agreement to import, distribute and sell petroleum products through 150 fuel stations allocated from the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

Approval was also granted for 50 new fuel stations to be established islandwide.

They will upgrade the fuel stations with new automated dispensers, electric charge stations, mini markets and cafes. (Colombo Gazette)