NPP stage protest demanding LG polls

The National Peoples Power (NPP) staged a protest near the Elections Commission demanding the holding of the Local Government (LG) elections.

Several people attended the protest staged near the Elections Commission.

A number of MPs and other senior members of the NPP attended the protest.

Meanwhile, a large number of Police officers were also seen near the Elections Commission during the protest.

The Local Government elections was postponed indefinitely in April this year owing to the unavailability of sufficient funds.

The election had been postponed to 25th April this year but the Election Commission later said that it had been postponed again with no new date in mind. (Colombo Gazette)