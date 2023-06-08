Foreign Minister denies claims he gave a house to GR

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry today denied claims he gave a Government house to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

There were reports that Sabry gave a Government house to Gotabaya Rajapaksa on a request made by the former President.

Speaking in Parliament today, Sabry said that he has no right to give a Government house to anyone.

He accused Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) MP Shanakiya Rasamanickam of making a false statement in Parliament.

Sabry accused Rasamanickam of playing to the tunes of individuals with vested interests.

He claimed that Rasamanickam was receiving instructions from groups overseas who are keen to divide the country. (Colombo Gazette)