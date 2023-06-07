US to explore areas to support Sri Lanka

The United States says it would continue to explore areas in which its engagement and support will help Sri Lanka to overcome its economic challenges and continue its structural reforms.

U.S. Department of the Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) for Asia Robert Kaproth visited Sri Lanka June 5 – 6. He met with Ambassador Chung and a range of officials in the country.

DAS Kaproth’s visit to Sri Lanka focused on gaining a clear understanding of Sri Lanka’s latest macroeconomic and financial conditions and outlook, the US Embassy in Sri Lanka said today.

During his visit, Ambassador Chung and DAS Kaproth met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and reaffirmed the United States would continue to explore areas in which our engagement and support help Sri Lanka to overcome its economic challenges and continue its structural reforms.

The visit also included meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe, Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

DAS Kaproth also met with officials of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and Asia Development Bank to further communication and coordination in assisting Sri Lanka to deepen its reforms and achieve healthy and sustainable growth. (Colombo Gazette)