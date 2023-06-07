Thousands of Tibetan students throng to the Dalai Lama’s special teaching

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama began a two-day special teaching for the Tibetan youth on Tuesday.

Over two thousand students from different schools and colleges in and around the country gathered at the main Tibetan Temple, Tsuglagkhang, here in Dharamshala on Tuesday.

Every year, the Dalai Lama imparts his teachings, especially to the younger generation. The Tibetan spiritual leader will impart teachings on human values and the Three Objects of Refuge (kyapdro ngotro) and will also conduct the ceremony of generating of Bodhichitta (semkye).

Tibetan students find these teachings very important as the Dalai Lama always tries to develop human values.

Tenzin Chodon, a Tibetan student said, “His Holiness has come here to give us a speech so all of us have come here to attend this event specially organized for Tibetan youth. This is very important for us because he is like a lord to us. I am feeling very happy and blessed. I want to cry.”

Another Tibetan student, Tsering Dicky said, “Today, all the Tibetan students have gathered here to attend a special spiritual teaching, organised for us. This is very important for us to know about the values that we have to pass on to our younger generation. I feel very blessed and lucky to be a part of this event here.”

Earlier, Tibetan Buddhist monks in Shimla performed traditional Cham (Lama Dance) to celebrate the birthday of the Guru Padmasambhava.

Scores of monks assembled here at Dorjeedak Tibetan Buddhist monastery in Panthaghati near Shimla.

Through these rituals, Tibetan Buddhist monks prayed for compassion and world peace.

Before the dance performance, the monks and other Tibetan offered prayers for Guru Padmasambhava.

The Buddhist monks through Lama Dance enacted the drama of the arrival of the 8 reincarnations of Lord Padmasambhava and welcomed the lord here.

This dance is performed with traditional Tibetan musical instruments and monks wear masks and traditional hats and caps. The Buddhist monks here believe that this is performed to pay respects to Guru Padmasambhava.

The day of the dance performance is celebrated as his birthday. All Buddhist monks pray for the long life of the Dalai Lama and also other high Lamas. Tibetan monks also offer prayers for world peace and perform dances to preserve their centuries-old tradition.

People from the Tibetan community gathered here also to see the rich traditional dances of the Buddhist monks. The local residents of the Tibetan Buddhist community in exile here were pleased to take part in the Buddhist chanting.The local residents of the Tibetan Community here believe that the preaching of the Guru is important in propagating Buddhism and the message of compassion and peace. -(TheNewsMill)