The Police fired tear gas and water cannons on a protest organized by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), in Nugegoda today.

The students were blocked by the Police near the Sri Jayawardenapura University at the Wijerama Junction in Nugegoda.

Water cannons and tear gas was later fired to disperse the protesters.

The protest was staged against the deal between the IMF and the Government, the high cost of living and a number of other issues. (Colombo Gazette)