President intervenes to appoint Harsha De Silva as COPF Chairman

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today intervened to appoint Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Dr. Harsha De Silva as the new Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance (COPF).

The President’s Media Division said that Dr. Harsha De Silva was appointed to the post on the recommendation of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Dr. Harsha De Silva said that despite a tough fight against the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the opposition triumphed securing the rightful position of Chair of COPF.

He also said that in a groundbreaking moment President Ranil Wickremesinghe personally intervened, endorsing his name which was proposed by the Opposition.

“Grateful for the unwavering support of @sajithpremadasa, @sjbsrilanka & the united opposition inc all parties. I am committed to serving with utmost efficiency & transparency, safeguarding our public finances from bankruptcy caused by misguided policies,” Dr. Harsha De Silva said.

The MP said that as the Chairman of COPF he will ensure positive oversight will prevail over matters of government expense, fiscal responsibility and most importantly, the management, sustenance and servicing of public debt. (Colombo Gazette)