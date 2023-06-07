Nathasha, Bruno and Saddharathana Thero further remanded

Comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya, the owner of the YouTube channel ‘SL VLOG’ Bruno Divakara and the Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero have been remanded further till 21st June.

Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya was arrested in May for allegedly making comments disrespectful to Buddhism.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had received a complaint against Nathasha Edirisooriya, accusing her of insulting Buddhism, and Christianity during a stand-up comedy show

The owner of the YouTube channel SL VLOG had been remanded in May for publishing and promoting a controversial video by stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya.

Police Spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said that Bruno Divakara was arrested for aiding and abetting an illegal act committed by Edirisooriya.

The Venerable Rajangane Saddharathana Thero was arrested in Anuradhapura in May for allegedly making statements that could disrupt religious harmony.

The monk was reportedly arrested over a complaint made by another monk, the Venerable Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara Thero. (Colombo Gazette)