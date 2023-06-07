MP Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam arrested

Leader of the Tamil National People’s Front, Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam, was arrested today in Colombo.

The Tamil National People’s Front said that prior to his arrest Ponnambalam was due to table a special motion in Parliament regarding an assault on him, threats to life, and ongoing repression.

An overseas travel ban was earlier imposed on Ponnambalam over allegations he obstructed the duties of the Police and verbally abused them in Vadamarachchi recently.

The Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court issued the travel ban yesterday and the order was reportedly handed over to the MP in Colombo.

“The police have made an application to the Kilinochchi Magistrate to ban foreign travel for me till I produce myself to the Maruthenkerni Police,” Ponnambalam had tweeted.

The MP said that he had been asked to produce himself before the Maruthenkerni Police station on the 8th of June.

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles had earlier called for a detailed report on the incident which took place in Jaffna. (Colombo Gazette)