Canada slammed by Sri Lanka for allowing Indira’s murder to be glorified

Sri Lanka has slammed Canada for allowing former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s Murder to be glorified in public.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry tweeted saying it was totally unacceptable.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s Murder was glorified by Khalistani radicals and terrorists publicly in Canada.

“This is totally unacceptable. In the name of freedom of expression and promoting diversity , no country could afford to grant sanctuaries to terrorists and secessionists. If you allow to glorify terrorism, you are misleading another generation of youth towards despair,” the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister said.

The Minster also retweeted a video showing a group of people glorifying the murder of Indira Gandhi.