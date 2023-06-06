Sajith appeals to US delegation to help Sri Lanka rebuild economy

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa appealed to a US delegation to help rebuild Sri Lanka’s economy.

He also requested the delegation to assist the various sectors that had collapsed following the economic crisis.

Premadasa had talks with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Asia, Robert Kaproth and his delegation.

Members of the Freedom People’s Congress led by Prof. G.L. Peiris also attended the discussion.

The way out of the economic crisis Sri Lanka is currently facing was among the focus areas of the discussion. (Colombo Gazette)