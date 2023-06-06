Overseas travel ban imposed on MP Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam

An overseas travel ban has been imposed on MP Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam over allegations he obstructed the duties of the Police and verbally abused them in Vadamarachchi recently.

The Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court issued the travel ban today and the order was reportedly handed over to the MP in Colombo.

“The police have made an application to the Kilinochchi Magistrate to ban foreign travel for me till I produce myself to the Maruthenkerni Police,” Ponnambalam tweeted.

The MP said that he has been asked to produce himself before the Maruthenkerni Police station on the 8th June.

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles had earlier called for a detailed report on the incident which took place in Jaffna. (Colombo Gazette)