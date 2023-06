The Balapitiya High Court has sentenced a man to 110 years in jail for raping his daughter on multiple occasions.

The man, a resident of the Korakeena area of Uragasmanhandiya, was accused of sexually assaulting his eleven-year-old daughter.

He was found guilty of the crime committed in and around the year 2008.

Balapitiya High Court Judge Ranga Dissanayake sentenced the man to 110 years rigorous imprisonment. (Colombo Gazette)