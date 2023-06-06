Anti-Corruption Bill not fully consistent with Constitution

The Supreme Court has determined that the proposed Anti-Corruption Bill is not fully consistent with the Constitution.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena told Parliament today that the Supreme Court has found some clauses are inconsistent with the Constitution.

The Supreme Court found that Clauses 1, 2(1)(f), 2(2), 3(2), 4(1)(a), 4(1)(b), 4(3), 17(1), 21, 31(2), 163(2)(h), 40, 48(3), 49(1)(f), 50(1)(a), 53(1), 62(1), 65, 67(5), 71(6) & (8), 80, 93, 99, 101, 112, 149 and 162 of the Bill are inconsistent with the Constitution.

However, these inconsistencies will cease if the amendments as set out in the Determination of the Supreme Court are made to the Bill.

In addition to the said amendments, the Supreme Court has held that the Additional Solicitor General has informed the Court that amendments to Clauses 8(3), 136, 141, 142, and 156 of the Bill as set out in the Determination will be made to address several concerns raised by Petitioners. (Colombo Gazette)